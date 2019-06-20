Woman injured in Fife bus crash

A woman has been injured after a bus collided with a car on a Fife road.

The incident happened on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie earlier this morning when a bus collided with the rear of a Volkswagen car.

It is understood that the woman injured was a bus passenger who was thrown to the floor when the collision occurred.

You may also be interested in:

Fife murder mystery: Police name pair after two bodies found

Drunk learner driver smashed into parked car then ran away

Boy, 16, shot in neck from moving van in Kirkcaldy

Police say she is being treated for back injuries.

Police confirmed that they had been called to the incident at around 10.52am today.

The incident was cleared by 12.10pm.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress