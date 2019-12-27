Woman in critical condition after seven pedestrians hit by car on Boxing Day

Have your say

A woman is in a critical condition and three other people remain seriously injured after seven pedestrians were hit by a car on Boxing Day.

The crash happened in Manse Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 4.50pm.

The incident took place on Manse Road in Bearsden. Picture: Google

The incident involved a grey Land Rover, which hit a parked vehicle.

All seven pedestrians were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A 60-year-old woman is currently in a critical condition with a serious head injury.

Two women, aged 21 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy are in a serious but stable condition.

Another two women, aged 45 and 52, and a 50-year-old man had minor injuries.

The 64-year-old female driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Inspector William Graham, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "We're keen to establish the full circumstances and are looking for people to contact us who have any relevant information about this incident.

"We're appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this incident or saw the grey Land Rover just before the incident happened to contact us.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2520 of 26 December 2019.