Woman dies in crash with gas tanker on Scottish main road

A woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a gas tanker.

The 39-year-old was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A811 near Arnprior, Stirling, at around 11.15am today when the incident happened.

Police Scotland said officers attended along with other emergency services and she was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the tanker was not seriously injured.

Officers closed the road while a crash investigation was carried out.

Sergeant David Ross, of Forth Valley Road Policing, said: "We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this or has any dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1088 of 25 February."