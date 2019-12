Have your say

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car has been named by police.

Joan Kane, from Aberdeen, was struck by a red Hyundai on the city's Lang Stracht at around 4.10pm on Monday December 23.

The crash happened close to the junction with Stronsay Drive. Pic: Google Maps

The 69-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she died on Sunday.

Officers are supporting the family and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the North Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mrs Kane."