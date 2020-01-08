Wireless charging for passengers on new Scottish Citylink Edinburgh-Glasgow coach fleet

Wireless charging and reading lights feature in a £7 million new fleet of Scottish Citylink express coaches unveiled today for the Edinburgh-Glasgow route.

The 18 Scottish Citylink vehicles on Europe's most frequent service comprise Scotland’s largest fleet upgrade.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson, centre, launching the new fleet. Picture: John Devlin

They will replace existing coaches on the round-the-clock 900 service, increasing seats by up to one third, with an extra 2,500 a day.

The move follows passenger numbers on the route, which operates up to every 15 minutes, increasing by 12 per cent over the last two years.

Other new features include extra legroom and luggage space, fold-down tables, reading lights, mobile device holders and USB chargers.

The Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL)-built Plaxton Panorama 79-seat vehicles are similar to those introduced by Scottish Citylink on its Glasgow to Edinburgh Airport service in November.

The coaches have tables, reading lights and chargers. Picture: John Devlin

Transport secretary Michael Matheson, who launched the fleet at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, said: “This is a welcome investment from Scottish Citylink and a fantastic upgrade for passengers on the 900 route between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“To improve our air quality, reduce congestion and respond to the climate emergency, we need more people to choose to leave the car at home and to take more sustainable forms of public transport.

"The new amenities on this already award-winning intercity bus route will make that choice even easier."

The new vehicles will refresh the Scottish Citylink service launched 35 years ago. Picture: John Devlin

'Fantastic travel experience'



The service, launched 35 years ago, is operated for Scottish Citylink by Stagecoach West Scotland and Park's of Hamilton.

Stagecoach regional director for Scotland Robert Andrew said: “The 900 service provides a reliable, affordable and high-quality service for millions of people every year.

“This investment is further evidence of our belief in the future of coach travel in Scotland.

"Our coaches on this route cover over 2.5 million miles each year, and we are proud to be introducing these luxury high-specification coaches for our customers.”

The coaches have more luggage space and 32 per cent more seats overall. Picture: John Devlin

ADL chief executive Colin Robertson said: “Our team has collaborated with Scottish Citylink, Stagecoach and Park's of Hamilton to deliver a fantastic travel experience that will set new standards.”

Wireless charging is among new features. Picture: John Devlin