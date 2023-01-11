Why US aircraft are grounded and is the same computer system used in the UK?

All flights in the United States were ordered to delay their departures for hours on Wednesday after a computer problem hit a key information service to pilots, the country’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

It affected the Notice to Air Missions service, or Notam, which was formerly known as Notice to Airmen and alerts pilots to potential hazards such as ice, runway work and unusual air activities.

This is provided separately in every country, with Notam in the UK operated as a text message system by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The organisations said its Notam system was differently operated to the one in the US and was not affected by the computer fault.

Nats said: “A Notam is a text message transmitted over a global network via [the] aeronautical fixed telecommunication network. It is delivered to a wide range of aviation-related organisations, such as air traffic control, flight planning offices, airlines and private pilot licence holders, to bring attention to the fact that something affecting the safe operation of aircraft is taking place. This could be airspace restrictions due to military exercises, closed runways or a whole host of other reasons.”

United was among airlines affected. Picture: United Airlines

The FAA ordered all US flights to delay departures until 9am US east coast time (2pm in the UK), affecting more than 3,700 flights, with more than 640 others cancelled.

However, aircraft were still able to land safely, suggesting flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow would not be affected. Edinburgh Airport said its US-bound flights on Wednesday had departed. Most flights to those airports from the US depart in the evening and arrive in the morning.

The FAA later lifted the grounding order and said that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the US following the outage.

Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports.

