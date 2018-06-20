What are the options for Leith Walk tram development?

Have your say

A number of options have been proposed for the development of a tram route on Leith Walk.

Here are all the options for Leith Walk between Pilrig Street and Foot of the Walk

Option 2A

A dedicated lane in either direction for trams, alongside a lane in each direction for other traffic

The tram lanes would be segregated by a central reservation with overhead wires for the trams

A dedicated cycle lane on each side of the road

Footways of 2m and 2.19m on either side of Leith Walk

Option 2B

Smaller central reservation between the tram lanes

Dedicated lanes for trams and two other lanes for vehicles

Tram wires would need to be placed on pavements or onto buildings

1.89 and 2.30m footways

Dedicated cycle lanes on each side of the road

Option 3A

Shared lanes for transport and trams

One dedicated cycle corridor for cyclists in both directions on one side of the road

Central reservation with overhead tram wires

Option 3B

Shared lanes for transport and trams

Dedicated cycle lanes on each side of the road

Central reservation with overhead tram wires

Footways 4.79 and 5.20 wide on either side of the road