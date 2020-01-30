West Lothian drivers face disruption as M8 junction to shut for five weeks for major roundabout resurfacing

The project will cost around £670,000

Drivers in West Lothian will face five weeks of disruption from next week for major resurfacing work at a roundabout under the M8.

A map of the roads affected. Pic: West Lothian Council.

The roundabout, which connects to the A801 road northwards to Armadale and Bathgate and south to East Whitburn and Blackburn, will be shut to enable the £670,000 project from Monday, February 3rd.

Both on and off slips of J4 M8 as well as the A801 between Pottishaw Roundabout, and the junction with the A705 between Blackburn and East Whitburn, will be closed for the duration.

Traffic using the M8 is advised to use either Junction 3A at Starlaw or 4A at Heartlands as an alternative route. Diversions will be in place for local traffic heading north or south along the A801 via either Blackburn or East Whitburn main streets.

Local access to properties via the A801, such as the J4M8 Business Park, will be maintained from the north only.

For the duration of this closure, First Bus Service 26 will follow a diversion route which will omit J4 M8 Business Park. To minimize disruption, West Lothian Council will provide a free Demand-Responsive Taxi (DRT) Service to and from J4 M8 Business Park and Whitburn Cross where passengers can connect to the 26 for onward travel.

For details of the DRT Service, visit Public Transport Service Updates

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: "The A801 roundabout at Junction 4 M8 requires a full reconstruction, which involves replacing the foundation of the carriageway.

"The nature and scale of this project means it can only be safely carried out under a road closure.

"It's essential we continue to invest in our roads to ensure they are up to standard and suitable for road users. The estimated value of the works is £670,000 and is part of our continuing capital roads investment being made in West Lothian.

"We do anticipate that there will be some disruption to the surrounding road network and we would encourage motorists to give extra time for their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while these essential works are being undertaken."

For more information about the road closure and a map of the roads affected, visit HERE.