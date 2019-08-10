West Coast mainline closed to all trains after major flooding

Torrential overnight rain has forced the closure of the main railway line between Glasgow and London.

Heavy rain has flooded a section of the West Coast mainline between Lockerbie and Carlisle, blocking routes on Saturday and causing chaos for weekend rail travellers going to and from Scotland.

Virgin Trains warned services running through these stations may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. The company said tickets for any travel north of Carlise will be accepted tomorrow for those content to abandon their journey today.

Network Rail Scotland said water levels were a foot above the tracks.

In a tweet, the railway network manager said: "We are currently making arrangements for 5 trains currently in the area which are trapped or blocked by a flood between #Lockerbie & #Carlisle."