Weather update: police warn drivers as snow starts to melt

Police are advising drivers to drive with caution as conditions in some parts of the country remain dangerous.

There are currently no active weather warnings across Scotland however heavy snowfall over the weekend over the weekend has left some roads hazardous to drivers.

Police Scotland said rain was starting to fall in some parts of the country creating slush on the roads although other areas were still experiencing snow and warned of the risk of ice.

Disruption on the railways due to the weekend's weather continued today with some routes carrying less carriages.

Milngavie services, the Dundee to Edinburgh route, Dunblane to Edinburgh service and the Edinburgh to Helensburgh have all been affected.

On the ferries the Barra to Eriskay route has been affected due to adverse weather with earlier sailings cancelled and a review on further crossings to be carried out at 9am,

Picture: PA

On Sunday, the country remained in deep freeze as snow, rain and freezing conditions continued to hit after the coldest night in nearly two years.

Saturday night saw the coldest temperature in the UK since minus 14.1C (6.6F) was recorded at Braemar on 14 February 2016, A low of minus 13.5C (7.7F) was recorded overnight in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

Heavy snow falls caused travel disruption for many, with roads shut and a number of flights cancelled. Glasgow Airport had to close its runway for almost an hour on Sunday morning to allow it to be cleared of snow. An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Glasgow was diverted to Newcastle due to snow storms.

Drifting snow caused hazardous conditions in the Highlands. Officers from Police Scotland shut the A82 near to Glencoe Mountain Resort on Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

