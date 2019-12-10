Weather conditions making things difficult for travellers across Falkirk district

Have your say

Commuters are facing delays this evening as bad weather affects road and rail travel.

There are delays on all trains travelling through Haymarket station in Edinburgh – which affects both Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston.

Platform one was closed while possible structural damage was checked. Engineers were called out to carry out safety checks.

ScotRail has warned of possible delays to services until 5pm.

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to use caution with lots of surface water and high winds making driving conditions difficult.