Weather alert as heavy rain set to batter parts of Scotland this weekend

Scotland is set be blasted by a deluge this weekend with flooding anticipated in certain parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning over the weekend for parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Tayside, Dundee, Perth & Kinross, Angus and Fife.

The alerts are in place from 4pm Saturday 23 November until 9am on Sunday 24 November.

Forecasters have warned those in affected to areas to watch out for:

- Spray and flooding on roads

- Delayed or cancelled bus and train services affected by weather

Forecasters have warned those in affected to areas to watch out for flooding. Picture: John Devlin/ TSPL

- Flooding of homes and businesses

The Met Office said: "Persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to develop across northeastern Scotland from Saturday afternoon.

"Rainfall accumulations of generally 20-40 mm are likely through Aberdeenshire, Angus, parts of Tayside, Fife, Easter Ross and Caithness, with potentially 60-80 mm across some high ground in addition to a gradual thaw of snow.

"Rain clearing to the north Sunday morning."