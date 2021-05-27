Waverley Station incident: Train services cancelled across Scotland after fire alarm activated at Edinburgh Signalling centre at Waverley Station

Six services have been cancelled and a service amended on Thursday morning after a fire alarm was sounded at the Edinburgh Signalling Centre in Waverley Station on Wednesday night.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 6:53 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 7:25 am
Edinburgh Waverley station (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).
The fire alarm was activated at Edinburgh Signalling Centre on the south side of Edinburgh Waverley with the centre evacuated last night as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service attended and services were subject to delays, alterations and cancellations in the Waverley and Glasgow Queen St areas throughout the night.

Network Rail says they are are investigating the cause of the problem.

Services continue to remain affected with the following cancelled on Thursday Morning: 5.59am Motherwell to Edinburgh, 6.02am Dundee to Edinburgh, 6.57am Stirling to Glasgow Queen Street, 7.13am Alloa to Glasgow Queen Street, 7.51am Edinburgh to Tweedbank and 8.59am Tweedbank to Edinburgh.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Following the fire alarm activation at our Edinburgh Signalling Centre last night, we've been working through the night with passenger and freight operators to try and deliver the normal timetable this morning.

"The signalling centre is now fully operational, though there will be some disruption to this morning's services.

"This is due to trains being out of position, with some being stored at different locations than usual last night.

“We're grateful for your understanding and patience, particularly if you were caught up in last night's disruption.”

ScotRail has said that if anyone was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to the disruption, then they should remember to keep hold of their tickets and claim Delay Repay compensation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

