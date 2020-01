Have your say

A ScotRail conductor spotted a stag running along the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Footage shows the animal taking its time as it trots along the tracks.

Stag seen running across the Glenfinnan Viaduct picture: ScotRail

The train moves slowly behind until the stag eventually bolts into the bushes on the side.

The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in the Harry Potter movies.

Thousands of Potter fans and railway enthusiasts visit the viaduct every year.