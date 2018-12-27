Watch new fly-through of Glasgow Queen Street station revamp

A new glimpse of how the expanded Glasgow Queen Street station will look has been revealed by Network Rail.

A fly-through video shows more of the redeveloped concourse to provide space for longer trains.

It includes new shops on the east side of the building, including the relocation of WHSmith from the west side.

New seating is shown inside the dramatic new glass frontage looking onto George Square.

The £120 million project, which should have been completed two years ago is now due to be finished in 2020.

The need for longer platforms for eight-carriage trains will extend the front of the station south to West George Street, replacing an extension of the Millennium Hotel and the eight-floor Consort House office block.

The scheme is aimed at "future proofing" Scotland's third busiest station - after Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley - where passenger numbers are expected to increase by 40 per cent to 28 million by 2030.

It is the first major upgrade of the station for 45 years in the latest of a series of improvements since it opened in 1842.

