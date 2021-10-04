Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

YouTuber Jaimieboy had previously climbed one of the St James Quarter cranes in Edinburgh, and has now unveiled his latest video, which he admits is “totally illegal”.

The clip, shot on a head-mounted action camera, shows him climbing up the gigantic structure from the Fife side and standing on top of the North Tower.

The video has sparked a response from bridge management, who say the “reckless act” put lives at risk.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland, which manages the bridges, said: “This video shows a historic incident that took place in February 2020, before BEAR Scotland took over the management of the Forth Road Bridge.

"We understand the individual who filmed it was apprehended by the police shortly afterwards.

“Since then, we have upgraded security measures at the bridge and continue to work closely with Police Scotland to deter similar incidents.

The wind and cold did not make his stay at the top comfortable.

“This was a highly reckless act that put the individual’s life at risk, as well as the lives of bridge workers and members of the public on the footpaths and carriageways below.”

Despite scaling the iconic Forth Road Bridge before lockdown early in 2020, Jaimieboy has only now released the video.

Jaimie said: "I did it in February or March 2020, but then covid came and I didn’t release it because I was worried about getting in trouble.

"But then a couple of pretty famous people released videos of their climbs.”

Jaimie's view from the top of the tower.

Jamieboy says the matter has now been dealt with by police.

Despite being scared of heights, Jaimieboy pushed himself to start the climb after some initial research in 2020.

"I did it, and it was pretty mad,” he said “I’m a wee bit scared of heights.

"As soon as my first foot was on it, I started getting jelly legs. I found it daunting.

"The first few steps were brutal, but then once I got going it got a little bit easier.

"I knew I had limited time to get to the North Tower before someone called the authorities.

“The people who live nearby are obviously used to seeing workers on the bridge, so I put a high-viz on to buy me some time.”

Upon reaching the top, Jamieboy stopped at the tower to take photos and enjoy the view, but the severe winds and cold did not make it a comfortable moment.

"It was a good sense of achievement but very windy, and quite cold.

“The wind was whipping the back of my head so hard.

“I knew my time was limited, and there was a camera on a swivel but I didn’t think it was pointing at me.

“I had been too scared to climb up but I ran down. I ran to my getaway point.”

Two bridge workers, who had been concerned for Jaimie’s safety, approached him as he neared the footpath level, and informed him of the best way to get safely down.

So did he do it?“I guess it’s just a challenge,” Jamieboy said. “I was just so bored at the time. I saw it and I knew it was silly but I just had an inner calling to do it.

“I did the St James crane, which I quite enjoyed. I don’t really get a buzz from the climbing, but I really enjoy infiltrating security. I get more of a buzz from the chase.

“I want to do things that people wouldn’t think about doing.

“I don’t really party or drink. It’s all about great experiences.”

Jaimie is already planning his next stunt, with research well underway.

He added: “There are places I was looking at the other day, having a look around for a recce. It doesn’t have to be a big climb.

“I do put on my videos that people shouldn’t try this, it’s dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing.”