Watch as 'stupid' motorway driver misses junction then cuts down grass verge to access M9 near Edinburgh

A motorway driver decided to cut down a grass verge to stay on their desired route after missing a junction.

Dash-cam footage shows what appears to be a blue Volkswagen car cutting down the bank from the westbound M8 onto the M9 near Newbridge.

Dash-cam footage shows a motorway driver cutting down a grass bank after missing the turn off. Video and Picture: Phil Hope.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows reckless driver running red light near Maybury Road crash site

Phil Hope told the Evening News he was driving out of Edinburgh and saw brake lights up ahead before witnessing the bizarre manoeuvre.

Phil, an electrician who lives in Corstorphine, said: "I saw a car in the distance overshooting the junction and, as I got closer, I thought 'what are you doing?'

"It's quite a steep bank and they decided to go down the grass verge and there were cars thundering past at 60-70mph - but the driver didn't seem to care.

"It was quite amazing to see how stupid some drivers can be. They had no thought for anyone else on the road."

Phil said he couldn't understand why the motorist didn't just carry on to the next junction a few miles away and turn back.

He added: "It would have just taken a couple of minutes to do that, rather than risk their own life."

The dash-cam footage was recorded in the morning of Monday, October 14th.