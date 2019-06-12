Warning over A92 closure as roadworks hit Fife road

A section of the A92 through Fife is to be closed this week to allow for roadworks, prompting warnings over journey times and delays.

The southbound swection between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath in Fife is to be shut over the course of four days, but a contraflow system could mean delays heading in both directions.

Lane closures both north and southbound are to begin on Thursday evening, with work beginning on Friday morning and lasting until Monday.

You may also be interested in:

Man taken to hospital after Fife bike crash

Kirkcaldy pub to get £500,000 makeover

Raith Rovers accept offer from Dunfemline for defender Euan Murray

BEAR Scotland says the road is set to benefit from carriageway resurfacing improvements worth £245,000.

contraflow system will be in place on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath during the project. The A92 Lochgelly southbound off-slip will be closed throughout the weekend, with a signed diversion route via the A92 southbound to Cowdenbeath then back on the A92 northbound to Lochgelly. The A92 southbound on-slip will also be closed for safety, a signed diversion route will be in place via the A92 northbound to Chapel then back on the A92 southbound where motorists can then re-join the A92 to resume their journey.

It is hoped that the resurfacing works will address any defects in the road allowing a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The works are scheduled to begin at 7.30pm on Friday and have been planned to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with all improvements set to be completed by 6.30am Monday 17 June.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “The resurfacing between Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath is the next phase in a series of improvement projects that have been carried out along the A92 in recent years, and has been designed to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The resurfacing has been scheduled to take place over one weekend to minimise delays. The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of our teams as well as motorists during the works, and to help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working. Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, at twitter @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress