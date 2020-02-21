Video shows major flooding disruption to train services and roads as Scotland is battered by storms

Have your say

Train services across the country have been cancelled or delayed and roads closed due to heavy rainfall.

ScotRail announced trains in the Central Belt, The Highlands and Lothian and The Borders have been affected by the flooding.

Bus replacement services have been arranged to assist passengers with their travels.

The Central Belt

-Delays to services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High

-Cancellations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen

-Cancellations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa

Footage from the Central Belt shows how the deluge of rain has disrupted travel. Picture: JPI Media

-Cancellations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Dunblane

-Cancellations to services between Edinburgh and Dunblane

The Highlands

- Alterations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness

- Alterations to services between Edinburgh and Inverness

Lothian and The Borders

-Cancellations to services between Edinburgh and Bathgate

-Services between Edinburgh and Bathgate are subject to delays due to the heavy rain.

Roads

Roads have also had to close due to the heavy downpour.

A section of the A737 at Linwood Toll in Paisley is flooded, with an ambulance running into difficulty and getting stuck in the floods.

Part of the M876 has had to close at J2 due to flooding and traffic is being diverted via slip roads off the motorway.

More as we have it.