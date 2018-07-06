Video: petrol station turned into disco for road safety campaign

The Scottish Government has created a video in partnership with a number of Scottish creatives which urges motorists to prepare for the unexpected and slow down on country roads.

Country roads are unpredictable and no matter how well you know the route, it’s vital to prepare for the unexpected. If you don’t, you might not get a second chance. Watch as our man finds this out first hand during a routine stop for petrol.

Picture: Scottish Government

Country road accidents account for over half of all fatalities on Scotland’s roads with 789 people killed or seriously injured in 2016.

The above video was made with the help of Big Miz, thesweetboyjohua, wheelman_gla and huntleyspalmers .