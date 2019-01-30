Video: New Clyde swing bridge will be one of largest opening foot crossings in Europe

Have your say

A dramatic opening bridge is shown in designs for a new foot crossing between the Riverside Museum and Govan in Glasgow.

The 110m-long bridge to Water Row in Govan is expected to be complete by summer 2021, with final designs decided this summer and a planning application lodged..

The city council said it is aimed at tackling the "deep-rooted deprivation" on the south bank of the river around Govan by spanning the "significant barrier" posed by the river.

It will also improve access the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital from the north bank.

The cable-stayed bridge will include a 63m opening main span to accommodate the navigation of larger vessels such as the Waverley paddle steamer, making it one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe.

The council said its V-shaped pylon design complemented the architecture of Zaha Hadid’s Riverside Museum.

The bridge will be beside the Tall Ship outside the Riverside Museum. Picture: Glasgow City Council

A spokesman said: "A forward inclination of the pylon takes inspiration from the historic riverside cranes which once lined the quayside."