Victim of Christmas Eve crash in Highlands confirmed as missing man Matthew Tomlinson

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a crash in the Highlands which left one man dead.

Matthew Tomlinson, 29, who had been reported missing by his family last Saturday, was found dead in the crashed car off the A87 in Glengarry on Monday morning.

It was thought he had been in the Kyle of Lochalsh area and was travelling home to Dumbarton in a black Vauxhall Insignia.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw him during his trip or who witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “It has been established that Matthew arrived in the Highlands on Thursday December 20 and he was in Kyle of Lochalsh on Friday December 21.

“He was reported missing on Saturday, when searches to trace him commenced.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in touch with him or who saw his car prior to the collision to contact police.”