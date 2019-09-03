Vehicle blocks road after two-car crash

Emergency services are on the scene after a two-car crash on a Fife road.
The incident happened at around 11.45am on the A917, between Anstruther and Crail.
Police say initial reports of a tractor being involved were incorrect.
A Police Scotland spokeperson confirmed that they had been called to the incident near Crail shortly before 12pm today.
The spokesperson said that a car was blocking the road and traffic management was in place.
Updates to follow.
