Updated: Campaigners welcome £10m boost for bid to extend Borders Railway into Cumbria via Hawick

Campaigners have welcomed the allocation of £10m for a study into the viability of extending the Borders Railway south west into England as part of the Borderlands growth deal agreed today, July 1.

Campaign for Borders Rail chairman Simon Walton said: “£10m for a feasibility study is excellent news and a very positive outcome for extension of the Borders Railway onwards to Carlisle.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer near the site of Hawick's old railway bridge.

“It recognises the part the Campaign for Borders Rail has played in encouraging cross-border co-operation in bringing rail infrastructure to the wider Borders community for the benefit of the local community and for the strategic value to the national network as a whole.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that extending the Borders Railway represents the most tangible way of encouraging economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability in the whole region.

“Our job as the Campaign for Borders Rail is to see this feasibility study actioned and for us to play a central and consultative role.

“We want nothing less than to deliver a new railway and new opportunities for generations of Borderers to come.

“We’re determined to build on the success of the existing Borders Railway and for this initiative to be translated into work on the ground as soon as possible. We’ll not sit back and allow red tape to obscure this green signal.

“It’s onward, through Hawick to Carlisle, without delay.”

Councillors in Hawick have also welcomed the prospect of the town getting back on track after having its railway station closed in 1969.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull said: “This is absolutely fantastic news, and to have the the Borders Railway feasibility study backed up by cash is a major step forward.

“This will give a real boost to the whole of the Borders and be of benefit to businesses and individuals alike.

“Carlisle Airport opening this week proves that we are seeing the pieces of the jigsaw coming together very nicely.

“This is a very exciting time to be involved in major projects across the entire south of Scotland, especially within the Borders.”

Fellow Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer agrees, saying: “The announcement of the heads of terms for the Borderlands growth deal is great news for the Borders, and I, like many, will be greatly encouraged that £10m is now committed to completing the Borders railway feasibility study.

“Reconnecting the line from Tweedbank to Hawick, Newcastleton and Carlisle is vital for the very future of the southern Borders, and I am confident that this study will produce a compelling case for further substantial investment.

“The Campaign for Borders Railway has been instrumental in making this happen, and it’s reassuring for all to see the UK and Scottish governments working together for the benefit of all in our region.”

Davie Paterson, the ward’s other councillor, said: “I’m all for this, and I hope that the feasibility study comes back in favour of an extension from Galashiels to Hawick and then on to Carlisle via Newcastleton.

“That, I am sure, would help to increase economic activity on both sides of the border.

“I am sure that the extension of the Borders Railway to Carlisle would act as a catalyst to help stimulate economic growth, making it easier for prospective and existing employers to get their goods to market.

“I sincerely hope that when the study is carried out, it does show that there is a desperate need for the extension.

“If you look at when they did the study for the railway from Edinburgh to Tweedbank, usage numbers have exceeded all expectations, and I am sure that an extension from Tweedbank to Hawick and Carlisle would do the same.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said: “I think such a financial commitment will be a huge step in the right direction, but we mustn’t forget that there is a long way to go, and I think everyone in the Borders is now looking at both Westminster and the Scottish Government to unite and fully commit to a project that has been a long time in the making.

“All of us who are elected to serve, whether it be in local or national government, owe it to the people of the Scottish Borders to get fully behind the campaign for delivery of an extension of the Borders Railway.”

Fellow ward councillor Clair Ramage said: “I feel very strongly that we need to see the return of our railway to help boost the Borders’ economy.

“Connectivity is very important in this day and age, and it has been denied to the people of the Borders for far too long.

“I am pleased to see that the Borderlands deal includes £10m for an extension feasibility study. My fear is that that might not cover the cost for the whole study, but it is certainly a positive step forward.”

Hawick and Denholm’s other councillor, Neil Richards, added: “It is great news that we can now expect the rollout of the Borders Railway study for the rest of the Waverley line from Tweedbank through Hawick and to Carlisle.”

Extending the Edinburgh-Tweedbank line, opened in September 2015 at a cost of £353m, to Hawick, via Melrose, would add about 17 miles to its current 30-mile length.

Carrying on to Carlisle, recreating the old Waverley Route closed in 1969, would require another 50-plus miles of track on top of that.