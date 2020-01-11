Update: Roads re-open after fallen trees cause issues across Borders

Both the A68 and A7 are open t otraffic again after they were closed this morning due to trees brought down in high winds overnight.

The A68 Jedburgh to St Boswells road was closed in both directions due to a large tree across the road near Lilliardsedge.

Elsewhere, the A7 was closed with a fallen tree getting in the way of traffic between Hawick and Selkirk, near Ashkirk.

Police were in attendance at both of these incidents and some public transport cancellations were put in place.

Borders Buses rerouted their 68 and 51 services until the A68 reopened, but are now back operating normally apart from the closure of Edinburgh’s bus station in St Andrew’s Square.