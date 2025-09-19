The dispute centres on low pay for dozens of Bear Scotland workers based in Inverness.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A9 trunk road extending from Perth to Inverness could be set for travel disruption as maintenance workers overwhelmingly backed industrial action in a dispute over low pay.

Union Unite said many major roads, including the A9 Perth to Inverness trunk road, would face disruption after dozens of Bear Scotland employees rejected the company’s latest pay offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stretch of the A9, which is being dualled.

The pay offer would have seen the lowest hourly rate rise from £12 to £12.75. Other key grades would increase by just £1 per hour, including the highest band from £13.25 to £14.25.

The dispute centres on low pay for dozens of Bear Scotland workers based in Inverness who are key to the maintenance and safety of major roads in central Scotland and the Highlands, including the A9.

The timing of any potential strike action has yet to be confirmed.

The industrial action comes as long-running dualling works continue on the notorious A9. Some 80 miles have still to be dualled between Perth and Inverness, with work on the latest six-mile section, between Tomatin and Moy south of Inverness, getting underway in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, The Scotsman reported the Scottish Government had spent more than £520 million on the A9 dualling scheme, with a further £300m planned over the next two years. The new target date to finish dualling the A9 is 2035.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Unite announced the A9 is set to face disruption. | Lisa Ferguson/NW

Bear Scotland workers paid at ‘unacceptably low level’, union says

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite’s members based in Inverness who work every day in every type of weather, are being paid at an unacceptably low level. Bear Scotland is a profitable company and it can easily afford to pay our members a decent rate. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said Bear Scotland Limited, in its latest accounts for the year ending 2024, posted a £3.715 million profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union’s industrial officer Marc Jackson said: “This cash-rich company needs to get back round the negotiating table with an improved pay offer. If they don't heed this advice, then industrial action during the bad weather when these workers are needed the most will be inevitable and entirely Bear Scotland's fault.”

Bear Scotland ‘disappointed’ that ‘small number of colleagues’ voted in favour of industrial action

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: “We are fully aware of the concerns raised by road workers in our Inverness depot and are working closely with them to resolve these.

“We are disappointed that a small number of colleagues in Inverness have voted in favour of pursuing industrial action.