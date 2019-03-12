UK passenger flights using Boeing’s 737 Max plane banned

Passenger flights using Boeing’s 737 Max plane have been banned from operating in the UK amid safety concerns following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which killed 157 people including nine Britons.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) ruling covers all commercial flights in UK airspace and will remain in place “until further notice”.

A CAA spokesman said: “The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder, we have as a precautionary measure issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

A number of countries and airlines around the world have also grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft, which was the model involved when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

More to follow...