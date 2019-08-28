Two platforms at Glasgow Queen Street to close for a month

Two platforms at one of Glasgow’s largest rail stations will be shut for a month to complete a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Network Rail will close platforms four and five at Glasgow Queen Street station from mid-next month until mid-October.

Both platforms will be extended by 26m to allow trains of up to eight carriages to use the station.

Network Rail have said the majority of train services into the station will be unaffected during the four-week closure. There will be alterations to some services running to Anniesland, Edinburgh via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston, and Aberdeen and Inverness.

The platforms will be closed from 16 September to 14 October.