Two fighting for life after horror crash near Scottish Castle

Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a horror car smash outside an 18th Century castle.

The three-vehicle crash happened outside the rear entrance to Floors Castle in Kelso, Scottish Borders.

Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders. Picture: Contributed

Floors Castle is the home of the Duke of Roxburghe and was built in 1721. It is also used as a wedding venue.#

The crash happened on the B6397, on Friday afternoon just before 3.30pm, with police, paramedics and firefighters rushing to the scene.

The driver of a Fiat Ducanto van, a man aged 60, and the driver of a Vauxhall Combo van, aged 56, are both said to be in 'critical' conditions in the Borders General Hospital.

A 60-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Combo van was also badly hurt and was hospitalised.

A Land Rover Defender was also involved in the crash, but the 72-year-old man driving the car was unhurt as was the 53-year-old woman travelling with him.

Constable Leigh Rankine from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels Police station said: "This has been a very serious collision, which resulted in significant injury to a number of individuals and we are eager to understand all of the factors, which contributed to this incident taking place.

"Any motorists who were on the road on Friday afternoon and witnessed what happened, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we would be extremely eager to obtain any relevant dash-cam footage the public may have of the collision, which can assist with our ongoing investigation."

