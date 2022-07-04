ScotRail is urging people travelling to Glasgow Green to see Guns N’ Roses perform or attend this weekend's TRNSMT music festival to plan ahead, and to consider their travel options.

Guns N’ Roses play Glasgow Green on Tuesday (July 5), with doors opening at 4.30pm, while Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi headline TRNSMT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8-10, respectively.

The gates at TRNSMT open at 12pm each day.

ScotRail is urging customers heading to the events to travel early if they can, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday night.

These are:

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

There will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after TRNSMT ends at 11pm on Sunday, July 10.

ScotRail is advising customers that space on board the last services each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so customers should plan ahead, check their entire journey, and know what alternative modes of transport are available to them.

Fans travelling to TRNSMT on Saturday and Sunday from the North and South West Scotland may see buses replace trains for part of their journey due to Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen, and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock.