Transport chiefs admit unwanted Queensferry Crossing traffic increase

Increased traffic on the Queensferry Crossing is "not the direction we want travel to go in", Transport Scotland chiefs admitted to MSPs today.

It followed Scotland on Sunday revealing last month that more than one million extra journeys had been made over the new bridge in the last year.

The Forth Road Bridge is now restricted to buses, taxis, walkers and cyclists. Picture: Michael Gillen

That came despite ministers pledging that any cross-Forth growth would be by public transport after the replacement for the Forth Road Bridge opened in 2017.

MSPs were also told today that only nine of 19 planned measures to improve cross-Forth bus travel and other public transport had yet been completed.

Transport Scotland director of transport strategy and analysis Alison Irvine confirmed the traffic figure to the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee.

She said: "It's not the direction we would want the travel to go in".

However, the Scottish Government agency official suggested the figure was less than had been forecast.

A total of 27.7 million vehicles used the Queensferry Crossing in the year to last October compared to 26.7m the previous year.

Ms Irvine said the new bridge added no additional capacity compared to its predecessor, and there were no plans to use its hard shoulders to ease peak-hour congestion.

She said it was "more reliable and resilient" than the old bridge, such as because of windshielding to avert closures during strong winds.

However, she added: "We have always had a focus on promoting public transport across that corridor.

"We are seeing early signs that public transport is encouraging more people to travel by sustainable modes."