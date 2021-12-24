Cross Country rail staff are staging a walk out on Christmas Eve in a dispute about bringing in other staff to do senior conductor and train management jobs, affecting cross country services across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

As a result of the strike confirmed by union RMT, some routes have been cancelled.

RMT said the action has been taken ‘over an assault on the role of the guard’ as Cross Country has sought to draft in other staff to carry senior conductor and train management roles.

Cross Country will not run any routes between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow Central and Edinburgh during the strike action.

The company has also reduced services between Edinburgh and Plymouth and people are advised to check with National Rail Enquiries.

RMT train managers and senior conductors voted for action as the company has sought to draft in other staff to carry out their roles.As a result they will be taking strike action on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay for the whole days.

Additionally, RMT Cross Country Senior Conductor and Train Manager members are instructed not to carry out coaching or shadowing duties from Christmas Day until further notice.

Mick Lynch, RMT gener‎al secretary said: “There has been a systematic attempt by Cross Country to undermine the role of the Senior Conductors and Train Managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.

“Cross Country need to understand that they already have trained and competent guards that are available and ready to work.

“They need to stop with their underhand measures and attempts to train up various other employees to undertake the role of the guard. This strike could be resolved if people were simply allowed to just get on with their own job and the company stopped threatening the long-term futures of our members and compromising safety as a consequence.

“Our members have made it clear that they will not put up with this attack and that is why they are taking action over Christmas and New Year.

“We are in talks today with the company which gives them an opportunity to prioritise safety and settle this dispute.”

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.

