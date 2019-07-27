Traffic news: Junction 5 of M8 closed due to road traffic collision resulting in air ambulance call out

Junction 5 eastbound at Shotts is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic Scotland tweeted an update around 4.05pm following an ongoing incident to say that the M8 is now closed eastbound at junction 5 Shotts because of an accident. Reports suggest that an air ambulance has been called.

Replying to Traffic Scotland, one twitter user said: "Stuck in it now...medical response unit passed us and we heard an air ambulance on the way...thankfully this isn't on the hot days we have had."

@waltatek added: "3 ambulances. 4 fire appliances. 5 police vehicles. Looks like a bad one. Settling for a long wait. #m8 #longdelays E/B"

@AndreBoyle tweeted: “Major accident in the M8 near Shotts. Amazing to see people on the slip road driving up the wrong way to get back to a junction.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.33pm on Saturday, July 27, to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars on the M8 between Newhouse and Shotts.

"Operation control mobilised five appliances and firefighters are presently working at the scene alongside emergency service partners."

Traffic Scotland have updated information, saying: "M8 J6 (Newhouse) - Kirk of Shotts - Closure, All lanes closed Eastbound for up to 60 minutes"

After the past few days of hot weather, heavy rain has been falling all day in parts of Scotland with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and potential flooding in place until 3pm tomorrow (Sunday 28 July).

