Traffic news: Junction 5 of M8 closed due to road traffic collision

Junction 5 eastbound at Shotts is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic Scotland tweeted an update around 4.05pm following an ongoing incident to say that the M8 is now closed eastbound at junction 5 Shotts because of an accident. Reports suggest that an air ambulance has been called.

Replying to Traffic Scotland, one twitter user said: "Stuck in it now...medical response unit passed us and we heard an air ambulance on the way...thankfully this isn't on the hot days we have had."

@waltatek added: "3 ambulances. 4 fire appliances. 5 police vehicles. Looks like a bad one. Settling for a long wait. #m8 #longdelays E/B"

After the past few days of hot weather, heavy rain has been falling all day in parts of Scotland with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and potential flooding in place until 3pm tomorrow (Sunday 28 July).

