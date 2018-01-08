Traffic disrupted in Glasgow for icicle removal works

Have your say

Traffic in Glasgow was temporarily disrupted today so large overhanging icicles could be removed from Charing Cross tunnel.

The work was carried out this afternoon after the ice formations appeared during the big freeze currently gripping the country.

The lowest temperature recorded overnight was minus 9.8C (14.4F) at Strathallan in Perthshire, the Met Office said.

The mercury dropped to minus 9C (15.8F) at Glasgow Airport and minus 8C (17.6F) at Edinburgh Airport.

Police warned motorists to drive carefully in the freezing conditions.