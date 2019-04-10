Tourism threat to Borders from 'poor service' on rail line

Tourism in the Borders is being threatened by overcrowding and disruption on the Borders Railway, businesses warned today.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) fears visitors will be put off visiting the area because of chronic problems on the Edinburgh-Tweedbank line.

It follows cancellations and delays on the largely single-track route, and often insufficient carriages are available to cope with the growing number of passengers.

That has triggered ministers ordering ScotRail to implement a remedial plan to improve performance on such routes into Edinburgh.

Borders FSB member Hans Waltl said: “The Borders has big tourism ambitions, but poor service on the Borders Railway is putting these at risk.

"Rarely a day goes by now when we are not seeing reports of serious overcrowding and disruption affecting the line.

"These problems are bad enough for commuters using the line on a daily basis, but the negative stories also risk putting off potential visitors to the Borders, hoping to use the railway to access local businesses and attractions.

"Indeed it is to be hoped this weekend’s Melrose Sevens will not be adversely affected by service failures.

“Bringing Galashiels and Tweedbank to within an hour’s rail journey from the centre of Edinburgh is devalued if visitors can’t get on a crowded train or if the service is cancelled altogether.

“Longer term, the hope held out by the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal of extending the Borders Railway via Hawick to Carlisle will be strengthened by the delivery of a popular and reliable service on the existing line.

“It is high time that Abellio ScotRail got its act together and delivered the kind of service that local people and businesses deserve.

"The economic potential offered by the railway will only be fulfilled when trains run when they are supposed to and with enough seating to match demand.”

ScotRail said two-carriage trains on the line would be replaced with three-carriage ones later this year.

A spokesperson said: “We know customers in the Borders have been frustrated by the service they’ve received recently.

“It has been a challenging time for Scotland’s railway, and everyone at the ScotRail Alliance [with track owner Network Rail] is working flat out to provide customers with the service they deserve.

“Over the course of this year, we will begin to redeploy more of our existing Class 170 trains to the Borders.

"These trains will add more than 1,500 extra seats each day."