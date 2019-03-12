Three dead in horror crash involving Megabus and two cars on A90

Three people have died after a bus was involved in a major crash on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The crash near Drumlithie – about eight miles south-west of Stonehaven – was reported about 4:30pm and involved a red Renault Megane, a silver Ford B Max and a Megabus coach.

The A90 has been closed in both directions, with tailbacks stretching for miles.

Four people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, one person was airlifted and three went by road ambulance. Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. The male bus driver suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers on the bus was injured.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “This has been a challenging incident for the emergency services to deal with and my thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this.

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to the police contacts officers on 101 using reference number 2576 of 12 March.

“The road is anticipated to remain closed for some time to allow collision investigation to take place. This is likely to be a complex enquiry that will take some time and I am grateful to the public for their patience while this is carried out. Further details will follow once they are available.”