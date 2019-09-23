Thomas Cook collapse: Scottish flights cancelled leaving holiday makers stranded.

Thomas Cook flights in and out of Glasgow Airport have been cancelled after the holiday firm collapsed in the early hours of this morning.

The last Thomas Cook flight expected to arrive in Glasgow - from Orlando in Florida - landed at 05:50, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster sais that three later arrivals have been cancelled - and three scheduled departures grounded.

Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme Paul McLennan, who was meant to be travelling to Orlando from Glasgow on Monday morning, said: "I booked in yesterday and was told everything was OK then we came up to the airport this morning and got this.

"I've got no idea what we are going to do now. This holiday has been booked for nearly two years so to say I'm scunnered is an understatement."

Another passenger, from Kilmarnock, was also meant to be catching the 10:35 flight to Orlando for a two-week holiday with his family, said: "I woke up at about two o' clock and read all the news everywhere. Absolutely gutted but there's nothing you can do. I feel for the employees as well. It's a terrible time for everyone.

"I just wasn't expecting this to happen to such a big company."

"We booked through a separate company and they are currently trying to find us alternatives right now," he said.

"Hopefully we can get something today, if not, the closest they'll do. It's all you can ask for really.

"We are going to Florida. We'll be there at some point, If it's not today, it's tomorrow. We'll be there."

READ MORE - Thomas Cook collapse: 150,000 Brits stranded abroad as holiday firm folds



READ MORE - ‘JK Rowling spotted my MS and I wish I had acted on it’