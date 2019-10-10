This is when each section of Edinburgh's new tram extension will be built

Have your say

Here is a full rundown of when each section of the tram extension will have construction work taking place between November 2019 and Summer 2022.

The tram extension from York Place to Newhaven is due to be completed and operational by Spring 2023.

Artist's impression of the tram extension to Newhaven

There are 15 separate sections of the extension to be constructed as part of the process, each taking between six to 18 months to be completed.

Full construction programme

Beginning 2019

Queen Charlotte Street to Constitution Place - Autumn 2019 (November 15 start date) to Autumn 2020.

Foot of the Walk to Coatfield Lane - Autumn 2019 (November 15 start date) to Spring 2021.

London Road to Manderston Street - Enabling works Autumn 2019 (start date November 18) to Spring 2020. Main works Spring 2020 to Autumn 2021.

Beginning 2020

Ocean Drive - Spring 2020 to Autumn 2020

Melrose Drive to Newhaven - Spring 2020 to Summer 2021

Rennie’s Isle to Ocean Terminal - Summer 2020 to Spring 2021

Beginning 2021

Tower Place to Rennie’s Isle - Spring 2021 to Autumn 2021

Ocean Drive to Melrose Drive - Summer 2021 to Autumn 2021

Picardy Place to London Road - Spring 2021 to Spring 2022

Coatfield Lane to Queen Charlotte Street - Spring 2021 to Summer 2022

Melrose Drive - Autumn 2021 to Spring 2022

Manderston Street to Foot of the Walk - Autumn 2021 to Summer 2022

Constitution Place to Tower Place - Autumn 2021 to Summer 2022

Picardy Place to York Place - Winter 2021/2022 to Summer 2022