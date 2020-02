Authorities had already warned the storm was likely to cause "significant disruption" after the Met Office issued yellow warnings of strong winds across Scotland on Sunday with gusts of up to 80mph possible in some areas. Heavy rain resulted in flooding in the Whitesands area of Dumfries, after the River Nith burst its banks.



The River Tweed bursts its banks in the Borders.

Edinburgh's main train station is shut due to overcrowding caused by passengers arriving due to Storm Ciara.

A house cut off by flood water in the Scottish Border town of Peebles. An amber 'danger to life' warning was isssued by the Met office for parts of South Scotland.

Passengers were to avoid travel on Sunday if they could.

