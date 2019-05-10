These are the three new destinations you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport have announced they will now be flying to three new destinations.

The new routes, served by airline Loganair, will see direct services to the Norwegian cities of Bergen, Stavanger as well as Guernsey.

A celebratory cake to celebrate the new routes

Inaugural departures took place yesterday (May 9) to Bergen and today (May 10) to Stavanger, while a maiden voyage to Guernsey will also begin on Saturday (May 11).

All three routes are set to be provided by Loganair’s fleet of Embraer 135 Jets.

With a short one hour and 10-minute flight time, Stavanger in Norway can now be reached easily with four direct flights each week from Edinburgh, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights from Edinburgh to Bergen, Norway’s second largest city, will operate three times each week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – taking only one hour and 20 minutes.

Stavanger is famed for its many natural attractions and opportunities to discover the great outdoors. Notable landmarks include the Lysefjord, Sola Beach, and the famous cliff Preikestolen (The Pulpit Rock) which Lonely Planet once named the world’s most breath-taking viewing platform. It is also an important Norwegian city for the countries energy industry.

Bergen differs from Stavanger in its offering; steeped in history and surrounded by seven iconic mountains, it arguably offers one of the best Scandinavian city-breaks available. Featuring top-class cultural attractions and superb sea-food, accompanied by a back-drop of dramatic landscapes. It is probably most famous for its colourful wooden wharf, boasting UNESCO World Heritage Status.

Film aficionados will be interested to hear Bergen is also the setting which inspired the makers of Disney’s hit animation, Frozen, recreating many of its most prominent features.

Meanwhile, Guernsey, the second largest Channel Island is home to stunning beaches, Neolithic history, military installations and sunny climates. An extremely convenient holiday destination that whilst isn’t too far from home, feels much further away. This gem of an island is packed full of charming accommodation, delicious Mediterranean-style restaurants and family activities.

It also differs from its more well-known neighbour, Jersey, as it offers a very convenient passage to Sark, Herm and Alderney, meaning with a longer-stay you can explore some of the Channel Islands best kept secrets from your Guernsey base.

Meanwhile, Inbound customers to Edinburgh can connect to Loganair’s wide network of international airline partners including; Qatar, Emirates, KLM, Air France and British Airways, opening-up a comprehensive range of global destinations.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director said: “Loganair is very pleased to be able offer more choice to visitors from Norway, and this month marks further expansion by the airline within Europe.”

“Tickets for the Norwegian services are proving to be very popular with business and leisure customers, with bookings already exceeding expectations for the first month of operation.

“Meanwhile, our seasonal services to Guernsey from Edinburgh and Glasgow are proving popular with holidaymakers this summer, so much so that we’ve also added extra mid-week flights later in the season. This is to allow for shorter breaks and also for those living in Guernsey a chance to come and visit the world’s largest arts festival – the superb Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great to see Loganair continuing to expand and grow its destination choice from Edinburgh, bringing more choice for our passengers.

“The Norwegian destinations of Bergen and Stavanger offer a fantastic opportunity to take in some magnificent scenery and see the famous Fjords first hand, but they also serve as important business connections for Scottish firms, while Guernsey’s beaches and sunshine will be yet another holiday option for families.

“We look forward to working with Loganair to expand choice where we can and provide even more connectivity from Scotland’s busiest airport.”

Airport Director of Stavanger Airport, Annette Sigmundstad said: "We are proud that Loganair wants to expand its presence at Stavanger Airport with this new route to Edinburgh.

"Scotland has a great deal to offer in both tourism and business, and relevant direct routes are of great value to incoming tourism to our region. Many come to see the fjords, visit the beautiful beaches or the Pulpit Rock and taste all the good local food that is produced here.”

Øystein Skaar, Airport Director of Bergen Airport said: “We are delighted that Edinburgh now is at the route map form Bergen; as this historic and charming city break destination has so much to offer. A stronger connection to Scotland is also much valued by the business community in our region.”

All of Loganair’s fares include 20kg of complimentary luggage allowance, as well as onboard refreshments and a 33% discount for children up to the age of 11 years old.

Fares to Stavanger and Bergen commence from £85.99 and to Guernsey they start at £76.99

Reservations for the route can be made online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.