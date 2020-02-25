These are the 21 Edinburgh roads due to have their speed limits reduced from 40mph to 30mph

Councillors will be asked to approve the move on Thursday

More than 20 roads in Edinburgh will see their speed limits reduced from 40mph to 30mph as part of a push to reduce speeds across the city.

The blue lines on the map show which roads will be reduced to 30mph (Photo: Edinburgh City Council)

Councillors are set to approve a move to slow down vehicles on 21 roads in the Capital at Thursday's Transport and Environment committee meeting.

If approved, the plans will see some of Edinburgh's busiest roads see their limits drop including Lanark Road and the West Approach Road.

Queensferry Road, which the Evening News revealed last week is the worst hotspot for the fastest speeders in the city, will also see its speed drop to 30mph.

Once approved, it will take the council between a year and 18 months to bring the changes into reality, with signage and road markings put in place.

Traffic surveys will then take place nine months after the new limits are introduced with the potential for further measures including speed bumps and vehicle activated signs being installed to drive down speeds.

The cost of new signs and road markings is estimated to cost the council £50,000, with the total cost of the project hitting just under £75,000.

Another report due to be approved on Thursday will see all of Edinburgh's 30mph undergo a "strategic review" with a view to expand the 20mph speed limit to more of the Capital's roads.

The full list of roads due to change to 30mph are;

Lanark Road

West Approach Road

Comiston Road

Biggar Road

Riccarton Mains Road

Calder Road

Wester Hailes Road

Glasgow Road (between Gogar roundabout and Drum Brae roundabout)

Glasgow Road (between Newbridge roundabout and east end of Ratho Station)

Old Liston Road

Gogar Station Road

South Gyle Broadway

South Gyle Access

Queensferry Road

Hillhouse Road

Frogston Brae

Seafield Road East

Sir Harry Lauder Road

Milton Link

Milton Road

Milton Road East

Hawes Brae

