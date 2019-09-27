Are you taking part in the Great Scottish Run this year?

These are all the roads affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019

The Great Scottish Run 2019 is taking place in Glasgow City Centre on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September.

These are all the roads that are affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019.

The entire length of the street is closed from 5am until 4:30pm

1. Albion Street, 28 September

Closed between Candleriggs and High Street from 5am until 4:30pm

2. Bell Street, 28 September

Closed in its entirety from 5am to 4:30pm

3. Brunswick Street, 28 September

Closed in its entirety from 5am until 4:30pm

4. Candleriggs, 28 September

