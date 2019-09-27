These are all the roads affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019 The Great Scottish Run 2019 is taking place in Glasgow City Centre on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September. These are all the roads that are affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019. 1. Albion Street, 28 September The entire length of the street is closed from 5am until 4:30pm Google other Buy a Photo 2. Bell Street, 28 September Closed between Candleriggs and High Street from 5am until 4:30pm Google other Buy a Photo 3. Brunswick Street, 28 September Closed in its entirety from 5am to 4:30pm Google other Buy a Photo 4. Candleriggs, 28 September Closed in its entirety from 5am until 4:30pm Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 20