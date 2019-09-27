These are all the roads affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019

These are all the roads that are affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019.

1. Albion Street, 28 September The entire length of the street is closed from 5am until 4:30pm

2. Bell Street, 28 September Closed between Candleriggs and High Street from 5am until 4:30pm

3. Brunswick Street, 28 September Closed in its entirety from 5am to 4:30pm

4. Candleriggs, 28 September Closed in its entirety from 5am until 4:30pm

