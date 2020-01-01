These are all the new routes flying from Edinburgh Airport in 2020

Have your say

Dust off your air miles and get exploring from the Capital's airport

Travellers and those who love to escape the sometimes dreary Scottish weather will have even more reasons to celebrate in 2020.

New routes from Edinburgh are set to start in 2020.

Several new destinations which air travellers will be able to fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport were announced in 2019 including new destinations in the Netherlands and Italy.

Get your holiday planners out and your annual leave signed off by your boss and choose between the sun-soaked beaches of Naples or Turkey.

Here is a full list of the new routes, who operates the routes, and when flights will begin.

February

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, operated by Transavia. Flights begin on 27 February.

March

Birmingham, operated by easyJet. Flights begin on 29 March.

Catania, Italy, operated by easyJet. Flights begin on 29 March.

Gibraltar, operated by easyJet. Flights begin on 31 March.

April

Bydgoszcz, Poland, operated by Ryanair. Flights begin on 2 April.

Hanover, Germany, operated by Loganair. Flights begin on 17 April.

May

Antalya, Turkey, operated by TUI. Flights begin on 2 May.

Naples, Italy, operated by TUI. Flights begin on 4 May.

Esbjerg, Denmark, operated by Loganair. Flights begin on 7 May.

June

London Southend, operated by Flybe. Flights begin on 15 June.

November

Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, operated by TUI. Flights begin on 2 November.