Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

Multiple cars are believed to be stuck on the Tay Road Bridge amid an ongoing 'incident' being dealt with by emergency services.

The official account of the bridge tweeted around 5.15pm about the unspecified incident.

Their tweet read: "Police Incident. The Bridge is closed in both directions."

This was later confirmed by the Twitter account of Tayside police division, though again little light was shed on the specific nature of the incident.

@TaysidePolice posted: "Police Scotland can confirm they are dealing with ongoing incident. The northbound carriageway of the bridge is closed. The public are asked to avoid the area at this time."

One irate driver tweeted: "Its bloody stuffy and my anxiety is kicking in. The new born hates this situation."

