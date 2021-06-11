Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Edinburgh City Council transport chiefs have now outlined in full which of the measures – designed to make travel easier and safer during the Covid pandemic – are to stay and which will be shelved.

Some of the key recommendations for measures, once they are no longer required to maintain physical distancing, include:

The SfP floating bus stops provoked an angry backlash

Schools -

• Retaining road closures outside Sciennes and James Gillespie's Primary Schools• Work with the many other schools which have had part time vehicle prohibitions with a view to bringing forward proposals for new school streets or, in a few cases, road closures, to replace temporary measures by the end of 2021

City centre projects -

• Retain pedestrianisation on Victoria Street, Cockburn Street and Waverley Bridge• Remove the measures on George IV Bridge and Forrest Road, while retaining the uphill segregated cycle lane on The Mound

Some pedestrians felt the measures put them at risk

Shopping streets -

• Remove most of the measures on shopping streets, though give consideration to retaining some small lengths of footway widening, in particular where the existing pavement doesn’t provide enough space for people to walk• Retain the measures introduced on Queensferry High Street

Protected cycle lanes -

The scheme benefited most walkers and cyclists

• Retain all protected cycle lanes, including on Crewe Road South, Comiston Road, Lanark Road, Fountainbridge/Dundee Street, Silverknowes Parkway, Ferry Road, Willowbrae Road, Old Dalkeith Road and others.• Carefully review schemes during the development of the ETRO to minimise the impacts on disabled street users, also considering adjustments to loading restrictions and to ‘floating’ car parking• Consider amendments to benefit bus services

Connecting routes for exercise and cycling and walking for pleasure -

• Retain measures including the closure of Braid Road to northbound traffic, the closure of Cammo Road to motor vehicles and the Meadows to Greenbank Quiet Connection• Retain measures on Silverknowes Road North, Silverknowes Road South and connecting streets, forming a connection to Silverknowes promenade• Remove closure of Links Gardens, though consider reinstatement as part of proposals for a Leith Low Traffic Neighbourhood.

This layout on Queensferry Road was widely mocked

