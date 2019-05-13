Stranded trio and dog rescued from Cramond Island after man wades back to shore

A sea and air rescue was launched at the weekend to aid a man trying to wade back to shore from Cramond Island - before crews helped another three people and a dog stranded there.

The coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was dispatched along with the RNLI Queensferry and Kinghorn lifeboats and coastguard teams from South Queensferry and Fisherrow.

Cramond Island.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said they were alerted by a member of the public who saw a man "struggling" to get back to shore while wading through the water along the causeway.

The spokesman said: "There was a person on the causeway which was dangerous.

"The person managed to get themselves back to the mainland before the arrival of rescue teams and were spoken to by the coastguard."

The spokesman said that, upon arrival, lifeboat teams then went to help a group of three people on Cramond Island who they noticed had been cut off by the tide.

He added: "We noticed there were other people at the south end of the island looking as if they wanted to get across and we had the lifeboats there anyway.

"They had missed the crossing time and were stuck on the island.

"It was three people and a dog."

It is not known if the man and the three others were part of the same group.

The coastguard helicopter was stood down before arriving at the scene on Saturday evening, after rescue teams established the man had waded to safety.

A RNLI Queensferry spokeswoman stressed currents are particularly strong in this stretch of water because large quantities of water are moving through a narrow channel.

The spokeswoman urged anyone visiting to Cramond Island to check the tide times before crossing over there - in order to establish whether they have enough time to return safely.

She said there are also signs and details on crossing times and a free text service on the number 81400. For more details visit the RNLI website here.

The spokeswoman said that, if you do become stranded, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.