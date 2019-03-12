Storm Gareth to batter Scotland with 65mph winds until Wednesday

Have your say

Storm Gareth is expected to continue to batter western Scotland until tomorrow with winds gusting up to 65mph.

The weather front caused widespread travel disruption, with most CalMac ferries cancelled and ScotRail trains on some coastal lines halted.

Wave overtopping during coastal storms at Stonehaven. Picture courtesy of Aberdeenshire Council

A Met Office yellow “be aware” severe weather warning is in force until 3pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Scotland

CalMac cancelled sailings on all, but three of its 27 west coast passenger routes.

Islands cut off included Arran, Cumbrae, Iona and Lismore.

ScotRail trains between Kilwinning, Ardrossan and Largs were cancelled because of strong winds affecting the coastal line.

Glasgow-Ayr trains were also hit by the weather.

Four flood warnings were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection agency, covering Ayr to Troon on the Clyde coast and around the River Earn in Perthshire, including south of Crieff.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong west to north-westerly winds is expected to develop across the Hebrides on Tuesday afternoon, then south-west Scotland late on Tuesday evening, before extending across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

“Gusts of up to 50-55mph are likely inland and 65mph along western coasts.

“Winds will gradually ease during Wednesday afternoon.”