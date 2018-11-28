Storm Diana: Watch sparks fly as train smashed by waves

Have your say

Stormy weather off the coast of Saltcoats has disrupted rail services along the west coast.

ScotRail announced train services between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour will be terminated at Kilwinning due to waves crashing onto the railway where the line runs close to water.

In one video posted by rail workers, electricity can be seen arcing from the overhead wires as the highly-conductive salt water slams against the tracks.

A Met Office Yellow “be aware” warning for high winds & heavy rain is in place from 9am to midnight today across most of the country.

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected, along with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

In the video, waves can be seen slamming against the tracks. Picture: ScotRail