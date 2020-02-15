Storm Dennis: Scottish main road closes due to flooding

Have your say

One of Scotland's busiest roads has had to close due to "almost four feet of water" blocking cars.

The M9 is currently closed between J9 and J10 Northbound according to Traffic Scotland.

It has been advised motorists also avoid the Southbound route as flooding in the area is worsening.

Traffic Scotland say there is currently about "four feet of water" across the road.

It has also been reported Alloa Road, Stirling has also had to close due to the extreme weather.

